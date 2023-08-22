NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|38
|46
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Miami
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|31
|22
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|New England
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|30
|37
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|49
|34
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Jacksonville
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|53
|30
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|Houston
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|23
|37
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Indianapolis
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|43
|40
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Tennessee
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|41
|39
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Pittsburgh
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|54
|32
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Baltimore
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|48
|48
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|1
|.500
|54
|51
|1-1-0
|0-0-1
|1-0-0
|0-1-1
|0-0-0
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|32
|49
|0-1-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|0-1-1
|0-0-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Las Vegas
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|68
|24
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|Kansas City
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|62
|36
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|51
|39
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|Denver
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|37
|39
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Washington
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|46
|43
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|40
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|Philadelphia
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|37
|38
|0-0-1
|0-1-0
|0-1-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Dallas
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|37
|50
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|New Orleans
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|48
|41
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Atlanta
|1
|0
|1
|.750
|32
|16
|0-0-1
|1-0-0
|1-0-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|30
|33
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Carolina
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|19
|48
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Chicago
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|40
|41
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Detroit
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|28
|41
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|53
|40
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|29
|48
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Seattle
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|46
|27
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|Arizona
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|28
|55
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|San Francisco
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|28
|54
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|34
|68
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
___
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 18, Philadelphia 18
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Giants 21, Carolina 19
Cincinnati 13, Atlanta 13
Saturday’s Games
Jacksonville 25, Detroit 7
Miami 28, Houston 3
Pittsburgh 27, Buffalo 15
Indianapolis 24, Chicago 17
Tampa Bay 13, N.Y. Jets 6
Kansas City 38, Arizona 10
New England 21, Green Bay 17
Tennessee 24, Minnesota 16
San Francisco 21, Denver 20
Las Vegas 34, L.A. Rams 17
Seattle 22, Dallas 14
Sunday’s Games
New Orleans 22, L.A. Chargers 17
Monday’s Games
Washington 29, Baltimore 28
Thursday, Aug. 24
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Indianapolis at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 25
Detroit at Carolina, 8 p.m.
New England at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26
Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Miami at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Denver, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 27
Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
