Sports News

NFL Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 25, 2023 10:00 am
All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East

W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA
Home
Away
AFC
NFC
Div

Buffalo
1
1
0
.500
38
46
1-0-0
0-1-0
1-1-0
0-0-0
0-0-0

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 38 46 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Miami 1 1 0 .500 31 22 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
New England 1 1 0 .500 30 37 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 49 34 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Jacksonville 2 0 0 1.000 53 30 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Indianapolis 2 1 0 .667 70 53 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Houston 1 1 0 .500 23 37 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 41 39 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 78 32 1-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 48 48 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0
Cleveland 1 1 1 .500 54 51 1-1-0 0-0-1 1-0-0 0-1-1 0-0-0
Cincinnati 0 1 1 .250 32 49 0-1-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-1-1 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Las Vegas 2 0 0 1.000 68 24 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 62 36 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0
L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 51 39 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0
Denver 0 2 0 .000 37 39 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Washington 2 0 0 1.000 46 43 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Giants 1 1 0 .500 37 40 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0
Philadelphia 0 2 1 .167 50 65 0-1-1 0-1-0 0-2-1 0-0-0 0-0-0
Dallas 0 2 0 .000 37 50 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New Orleans 2 0 0 1.000 48 41 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Atlanta 1 1 1 .500 32 40 0-1-1 1-0-0 1-1-1 0-0-0 0-0-0
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 30 33 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Carolina 0 2 0 .000 19 48 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Chicago 1 1 0 .500 40 41 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Detroit 1 1 0 .500 28 41 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 53 40 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 29 48 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Seattle 2 0 0 1.000 46 27 2-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Arizona 1 1 0 .500 28 55 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 28 54 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Rams 0 2 0 .000 34 68 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 24, Atlanta 0

Indianapolis 27, Philadelphia 13

Friday’s Games

Detroit at Carolina, 8 p.m.

New England at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Miami at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Top Stories