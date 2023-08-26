On Air: Federal News Network
NFL Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 26, 2023 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 38 46 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Miami 1 1 0 .500 31 22 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 49 34 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0
New England 1 2 0 .333 37 60 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 0-0-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Jacksonville 2 0 0 1.000 53 30 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Indianapolis 2 1 0 .667 70 53 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 64 46 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0
Houston 1 1 0 .500 23 37 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 78 32 1-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 48 48 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0
Cleveland 1 1 1 .500 54 51 1-1-0 0-0-1 1-0-0 0-1-1 0-0-0
Cincinnati 0 1 1 .250 32 49 0-1-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-1-1 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Las Vegas 2 0 0 1.000 68 24 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Chargers 2 1 0 .667 74 51 0-1-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-1-0 0-0-0
Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 62 36 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0
Denver 0 2 0 .000 37 39 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Washington 2 0 0 1.000 46 43 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Giants 1 1 0 .500 37 40 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0
Philadelphia 0 2 1 .167 50 65 0-1-1 0-1-0 0-2-1 0-0-0 0-0-0
Dallas 0 2 0 .000 37 50 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New Orleans 2 0 0 1.000 48 41 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Atlanta 1 1 1 .500 32 40 0-1-1 1-0-0 1-1-1 0-0-0 0-0-0
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 30 33 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Carolina 0 3 0 .000 36 74 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Detroit 2 1 0 .667 54 58 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Chicago 1 1 0 .500 40 41 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 53 40 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 29 48 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Seattle 2 0 0 1.000 46 27 2-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Arizona 1 1 0 .500 28 55 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
San Francisco 1 2 0 .333 40 77 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Rams 0 2 0 .000 34 68 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 24, Atlanta 0

Indianapolis 27, Philadelphia 13

Friday’s Games

Detroit 26, Carolina 17

Tennessee 23, New England 7

L.A. Chargers 23, San Francisco 12

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Miami at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

