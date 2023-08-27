NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA
Home
Away
AFC
NFC
Div
Buffalo
2
1
0
.667
62
67
1-0-0
1-1-0
1-1-0
1-0-0
0-0-0
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Buffalo
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|62
|67
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|81
|58
|0-1-0
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|Miami
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|49
|53
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|New England
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|37
|60
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Jacksonville
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|84
|48
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|Indianapolis
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|70
|53
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|Tennessee
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|64
|46
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|Houston
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|23
|37
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Pittsburgh
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|78
|32
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|Cleveland
|1
|2
|1
|.375
|86
|84
|1-1-0
|0-1-1
|1-1-0
|0-1-1
|0-0-0
|Baltimore
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|68
|74
|1-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|Cincinnati
|0
|2
|1
|.167
|51
|70
|0-1-0
|0-1-1
|0-0-0
|0-2-1
|0-0-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|95
|68
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Chargers
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|74
|51
|0-1-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|Las Vegas
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|84
|55
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|Denver
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|78
|39
|1-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Washington
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|67
|62
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|3-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Dallas
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|68
|66
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|61
|72
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|Philadelphia
|0
|2
|1
|.167
|50
|65
|0-1-1
|0-1-0
|0-2-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|New Orleans
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|48
|41
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|56
|53
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Atlanta
|1
|1
|1
|.500
|32
|40
|0-1-1
|1-0-0
|1-1-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Carolina
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|36
|74
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Detroit
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|54
|58
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|Green Bay
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|72
|55
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Chicago
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|61
|65
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Minnesota
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|46
|66
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Arizona
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|46
|72
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Seattle
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|61
|46
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|San Francisco
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|40
|77
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|34
|109
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-3-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
___
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 24, Atlanta 0
Indianapolis 27, Philadelphia 13
Friday’s Games
Detroit 26, Carolina 17
Tennessee 23, New England 7
L.A. Chargers 23, San Francisco 12
Saturday’s Games
Arizona 18, Minnesota 17
Buffalo 24, Chicago 21
Green Bay 19, Seattle 15
Kansas City 33, Cleveland 32
N.Y. Jets 32, N.Y. Giants 24
Washington 21, Cincinnati 19
Jacksonville 31, Miami 18
Tampa Bay 26, Baltimore 20
Dallas 31, Las Vegas 16
Denver 41, L.A. Rams 0
Sunday’s Games
Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.