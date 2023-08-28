On Air: Amtower Off Center with Mark Amtower
Sports News

NFL Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 28, 2023 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East

W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA
Home
Away
AFC
NFC
Div

Buffalo
2
1
0
.667
62
67
1-0-0
1-1-0
1-1-0
1-0-0
0-0-0

Buffalo 2 1 0 .667 62 67 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Jets 2 2 0 .500 81 58 0-1-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 0-0-0
Miami 1 2 0 .333 49 53 0-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
New England 1 2 0 .333 37 60 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 0-0-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Jacksonville 3 0 0 1.000 84 48 1-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Houston 2 1 0 .667 40 50 0-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Indianapolis 2 1 0 .667 70 53 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 64 46 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 78 32 1-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Cleveland 1 2 1 .375 86 84 1-1-0 0-1-1 1-1-0 0-1-1 0-0-0
Baltimore 1 2 0 .333 68 74 1-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 1-2-0 0-0-0
Cincinnati 0 2 1 .167 51 70 0-1-0 0-1-1 0-0-0 0-2-1 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 2 1 0 .667 95 68 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0
L.A. Chargers 2 1 0 .667 74 51 0-1-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-1-0 0-0-0
Las Vegas 2 1 0 .667 84 55 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 2-1-0 0-0-0
Denver 1 2 0 .333 78 39 1-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 1-2-0 0-0-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Washington 3 0 0 1.000 67 62 2-0-0 1-0-0 3-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Dallas 1 2 0 .333 68 66 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Giants 1 2 0 .333 61 72 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0
Philadelphia 0 2 1 .167 50 65 0-1-1 0-1-0 0-2-1 0-0-0 0-0-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 61 58 1-1-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 56 53 1-1-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Atlanta 1 1 1 .500 32 40 0-1-1 1-0-0 1-1-1 0-0-0 0-0-0
Carolina 0 3 0 .000 36 74 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Detroit 2 1 0 .667 54 58 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 72 55 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Chicago 1 2 0 .333 61 65 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Minnesota 0 3 0 .000 46 66 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Arizona 2 1 0 .667 46 72 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Seattle 2 1 0 .667 61 46 2-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 2-1-0 0-0-0
San Francisco 1 2 0 .333 40 77 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Rams 0 3 0 .000 34 109 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-3-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 24, Atlanta 0

Indianapolis 27, Philadelphia 13

Friday’s Games

Detroit 26, Carolina 17

Tennessee 23, New England 7

L.A. Chargers 23, San Francisco 12

Saturday’s Games

Arizona 18, Minnesota 17

Buffalo 24, Chicago 21

Green Bay 19, Seattle 15

Kansas City 33, Cleveland 32

N.Y. Jets 32, N.Y. Giants 24

Washington 21, Cincinnati 19

Jacksonville 31, Miami 18

Tampa Bay 26, Baltimore 20

Dallas 31, Las Vegas 16

Denver 41, L.A. Rams 0

Sunday’s Games

Houston 17, New Orleans 13

