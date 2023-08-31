On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

North Carolina State’s Ashford taken off field on stretcher in opener at UConn

The Associated Press
August 31, 2023 10:16 pm
< a min read
      

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — North Carolina State safety Rakeim Ashford was injured and taken off the field on a stretcher Thursday night during the third quarter of the Wolfpack’s season opener against UConn.

Ashford’s condition was not immediately known.

Ashford was hit on the North Carolina State sideline at the end of a 40-yard kickoff return by NC State’s Julian Gray with 1:54 left in the quarter. He went down and lay motionless for about 10 minutes as both teams knelt and watched emergency crews work on him.

A cart was brough onto the field, but not used. Ashford was eventually strapped to a stretcher and wheeled off the field.

        Insight by Verizon: Leaders from CISA, the Army Cyber Command and Defense’s JFHQ-DODIN share how they’re investing in all three to help improve cyber capabilities and resiliency for both public and private sector organizations. Download the Executive Briefing today!

UConn’s Isiah Davis was called for unnecessary roughness on the play.

The Wolfpack went on to score a touchdown on the ensuing drive to take a 24-14 lead.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|6 ChannelPro SMB Forum 2023: Boston
9|6 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
9|6 3CMA Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories