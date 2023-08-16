Okoye’s journey: Chargers defensive lineman from Nigeria records a sack in his first football game

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Imagine never having played cricket before and then taking a wicket in an Indian Premier League match your first time out, or never seeing a rugby match in person and scoring a try in Australia’s National Rugby League. That might give you a better understanding of what CJ Okoye did Saturday night. The 21-year-old defensive lineman from Nigeria recorded a sack in his first organized football game at any level... READ MORE

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Imagine never having played cricket before and then taking a wicket in an Indian Premier League match your first time out, or never seeing a rugby match in person and scoring a try in Australia’s National Rugby League.

That might give you a better understanding of what CJ Okoye did Saturday night.

The 21-year-old defensive lineman from Nigeria recorded a sack in his first organized football game at any level during the Los Angeles Chargers’ 34-17 victory over the Rams. Okoye chased down Stetson Bennett for a 16-yard loss late in the fourth quarter.

“It was an amazing moment for me,” Okoye said. “It was amazing seeing my teammates and my D-line room go crazy like that. I wish to go back there again.”

Okoye came to the Chargers this year through the NFL’s International Pathway Program, which was established in 2017 to increase the number of international players in the league. While he had shown enough to be allocated to an NFL team, he hadn’t played organized football before.

Okoye didn’t even know he recorded a sack until a teammate told him. He broke out his version of a sack dance as the Chargers sideline celebrated the moment.

Okoye also received a game ball from coach Brandon Staley in the locker room after the game.

“Just to see how he’s been working, it brought me back to when I first started playing and was kind of green to the game, back in my senior year of high school,” offensive guard Zion Johnson said. “Those moments are what craft you and push you forward to want to become a better player.”

The sack was even more impressive because it didn’t come on a straight rush but a stunt. Bennett eluded pressure from defensive tackle Jerrod Clark in the pocket before Okoye chased him down.

“It was the play we normally run, so we just need to run and twist,” Okoye said. “We communicated, and (Clark) said, ‘I’m going in. You just wrap around.’ He did a good job. I just needed to finish it.”

Before arriving in the NFL, the 6-foot-6, 315-pound Okoye had played basketball in a local league in Nigeria. Ejike Ugboaja, drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2006, was scouting one of the games and asked Okoye about trying out for Osi Umenyiora’s Uprise football camp. Umenyiora, who was born in London to Nigerian parents, has been at the forefront of football development efforts in Africa.

Even though Okoye struggled during his tryout, he showed Umenyiora enough to take a chance on him.

Okoye was initially projected to be an offensive tackle and showed enough potential to be named the Offensive MVP during the first NFL Africa camp held in Ghana last year. From there, Okoye was one of 38 players from 13 countries to participate in last year’s NFL International Combine in London.

Okoye came to the U.S. in January as one of 13 accepted into the International Pathway Program. That group underwent a 10-week training camp at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. In May, he discovered he was one of eight players who made the final cuts and was allocated to the Chargers.

“This time last year, I was in Nigeria. I didn’t even know if I would come to the States or play football,” he said. “Sometimes it hits me, ‘You’re in the States with the Chargers in the NFL. You need to make the most out of it.’ I’m shocked every day, but I still need to go out and do my thing.”

Since the program started, 37 international players have been allocated, drafted, or signed as free agents. Four players were on their team’s active roster during the offseason, including Jordan Mailata. The Australian started at left tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles in February’s Super Bowl.

The seven players remaining in this year’s program saw at least one snap during last week’s preseason games.

Kansas City offensive lineman Chukwuebuka Godrick saw the most action with 20 snaps against New Orleans.

Denver defensive lineman Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi assisted on two tackles during his four snaps against Arizona. Green Bay defensive lineman Kenneth Odumegwu also received a game ball after being in for 12 plays at Cincinnati.

All but one of the rookies in this year’s program are from Nigeria. At the end of training camp, they will be eligible for an international player practice squad exemption, which gives teams an extra practice squad player. They also could be elevated to the active roster during the season.

Chargers defensive line coach Jay Rodgers said this is the first time in his 15 years coaching in the NFL that he has had an International Pathway Program player. He has been impressed with how quickly Okoye has picked up things.

“Every day is a new experience for him. Even some of the terms we use in football, those are terms that he has never heard before that other people take for granted,” Rodgers said. “He moves pretty well for a big man. The more reps he gets mentally in the meetings and on the field, you’ll see his play speed start to take over because we know his physical ability.”

How many snaps Okoye will get in the final two preseason games remains to be seen, but he is taking everything in stride.

“I don’t think I’m a celebrity yet. It’s just my story. I have never played football, I just magically got a sack,” he said. “I won’t lie, it’s an awesome feeling, but you just stay in the middle and do your thing. I want to learn more plays and learn more techniques.”

