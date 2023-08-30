On Air: Federal News Network
Orioles aim to sweep series against the White Sox

The Associated Press
August 30, 2023 4:20 am
1 min read
      

Chicago White Sox (52-81, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (83-49, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (5-7, 4.87 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 169 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Gibson (13-7, 4.89 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 135 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -175, White Sox +148; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and the Chicago White Sox play the final game of a three-game series. The Orioles can sweep the series with a win.

Baltimore has gone 42-25 in home games and 83-49 overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .425 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the AL.

Chicago is 52-81 overall and 24-44 in road games. The White Sox are 37-14 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Orioles are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adley Rutschman has 22 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 62 RBI for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 14-for-38 with two doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Robert has 33 doubles, a triple, 34 home runs and 69 RBI for the White Sox. Lenyn Sosa is 10-for-32 with four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 8-2, .289 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 38 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .271 batting average, 6.78 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Seby Zavala: 10-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories