Orioles and Blue Jays play to determine series winner

The Associated Press
August 24, 2023 4:00 am
1 min read
      

Toronto Blue Jays (70-57, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (78-48, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (9-8, 3.39 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 140 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Gibson (12-7, 4.97 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -110, Blue Jays -110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Baltimore Orioles and the Toronto Blue Jays are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

Baltimore has a 78-48 record overall and a 37-24 record in home games. The Orioles have a 34-7 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Toronto is 70-57 overall and 38-30 in road games. Blue Jays pitchers have a collective 3.70 ERA, which leads the majors.

Thursday’s game is the 13th time these teams square off this season. The Orioles are up 9-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adley Rutschman has 16 home runs, 71 walks and 61 RBI while hitting .273 for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 14-for-40 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with 18 home runs while slugging .435. Brandon Belt is 9-for-34 with four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .270 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .225 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Orioles: Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Jack Flaherty: day-to-day (undisclosed), Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (back), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (biceps), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Hagen Danner: 15-Day IL (oblique), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
