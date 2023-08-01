Orioles bring 1-0 series lead over Blue Jays into game 2

Baltimore Orioles (65-41, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (59-48, third in the AL East) Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (6-6, 3.29 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 95 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -121, Orioles +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles meet the Toronto Blue Jays leading the series 1-0.

Toronto has a 29-22 record in home games and a 59-48 record overall. The Blue Jays have a 44-29 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Baltimore has a 65-41 record overall and a 33-20 record in road games. The Orioles have a 27-10 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tuesday’s game is the eighth meeting between these teams this season. The Orioles hold a 6-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 21 doubles and 17 home runs for the Blue Jays. Whit Merrifield is 18-for-44 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has 14 home runs, 62 walks and 47 RBI while hitting .268 for the Orioles. Ryan O’Hearn is 10-for-31 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .261 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Orioles: 6-4, .204 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Bo Bichette: day-to-day (knee ), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (back), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

