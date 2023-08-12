Padres end skid, beating Diamondbacks 10-5 for Arizona’s 9th loss in a row

PHOENIX (AP) — Xander Bogaerts had four hits and three RBIs and the San Diego Padres handed the Arizona Diamondbacks their ninth consecutive loss with a 10-5 victory Friday night. Bogaerts hit a two-run homer and Jake Cronenworth also homered as the Padres snapped their own four-game losing streak. Blake Snell (9-8) continued his mastery of the Diamondbacks, going six innings and giving up two hits and two runs. Fernando Tatis had three of San... READ MORE

PHOENIX (AP) — Xander Bogaerts had four hits and three RBIs and the San Diego Padres handed the Arizona Diamondbacks their ninth consecutive loss with a 10-5 victory Friday night.

Bogaerts hit a two-run homer and Jake Cronenworth also homered as the Padres snapped their own four-game losing streak. Blake Snell (9-8) continued his mastery of the Diamondbacks, going six innings and giving up two hits and two runs.

Fernando Tatis had three of San Diego’s 14 hits and Juan Soto had an RBI triple in a four-run third against Arizona starter Ryne Nelson (6-7). The Diamondbacks dropped two games under .500 and have yet to win in August.

Ha-Seong Kim extended his hitting streak to 16 games with an RBI single in the sixth — a career best for the Padres shortstop and the longest current streak in the majors.

Ketel Marte homered in the sixth, his 19th, off Snell and Tommy Pham hit a three-run homer in the eighth off Steven Wilson — Pham’s 11th of the season but first since Arizona acquired him last month — to cut San Diego’s lead to 7-5.

The Padres countered with three in the ninth against Scott McGough, the sixth Arizona pitcher.

Snell survived a rocky first inning, throwing 98 pitches in six innings. He walked four and struck out seven. His major league-leading ERA rose slightly to 2.63. Snell has a 1.11 career ERA against Arizona in 48 2-3 innings.

Nelson gave up six runs in three innings for his second consecutive start.

MISSED OPPORTUNITY

The Diamondbacks scored more runs than they had in any of their previous eight games but had a chance to get to Snell in the first; they settled for a single run.

Snell walked the first two batters, then Pham blooped one to shallow left that went off Bogaerts’ glove — but the shortstop had time to throw to third to force Marte. Christian Walker doubled to score Corbin Carroll and send Pham to third. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. bounced one to third and Manny Machado threw out Pham trying to score; and Walker later tried to score on a pitch in the dirt but was out to end the inning.

FIRST PITCH

Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi threw out the first pitch. Taurasi became the first WNBA player to reach the 10,000-point mark earlier this week.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: Manager Bob Melvin said RHP Michael Wacha (right shoulder inflammation) is on track to return to the rotation Tuesday at home against Baltimore. Wacha, on the injured list since July 4, threw 67 pitches on Thursday at the Padres’ complex in Peoria and “felt great” Friday according to Melvin.

Diamondbacks: RHP Zach Davies (lower back inflammation) threw 74 pitches in 4 1/3 innings Thursday at Reno. Manager Torey Lovullo said Davies will make another rehab start in Triple-A Tuesday. … C Gabriel Moreno (left shoulder inflammation) caught five innings and had three at-bats Thursday for the Diamondbacks’ rookie league team and was scheduled to DH for Reno on Friday.

NEXT

LHP Rich Hill (7-11, 5.09) is set to start for the Padres on Saturday against Diamondbacks All-Star RHP Zac Gallen (11-5, 3.37).

