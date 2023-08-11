Perez enjoys big night as the Royals hammer struggling Wainwright in 12-8 win over the Cardinals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez went 4 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs as the Kansas City Royals clobbered a struggling Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals 12-8 on Friday night. Bobby Witt Jr. hit a three-run homer and Nelson Velazquez went deep in his first at-bat with the Royals, who won their seventh straight home game. In an interleague matchup of last-place teams, Kansas City jumped out... READ MORE

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez went 4 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs as the Kansas City Royals clobbered a struggling Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals 12-8 on Friday night.

Bobby Witt Jr. hit a three-run homer and Nelson Velazquez went deep in his first at-bat with the Royals, who won their seventh straight home game.

In an interleague matchup of last-place teams, Kansas City jumped out to a 9-0 lead before letting the Cardinals back in the game.

Wainwright (3-7) allowed eight runs and nine hits in one inning plus four batters. In his last seven starts, the 41-year-old right-hander is 0-6 with a 14.87 ERA in 23 innings. He remained two wins shy of 200.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.