Rockies visit the Orioles to start 3-game series

Colorado Rockies (48-79, fifth in the NL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (79-48, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (5-13, 5.02 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Orioles: Cole Irvin (1-3, 4.66 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -188, Rockies +158; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Colorado Rockies to start a three-game series.

Baltimore has a 38-24 record in home games and a 79-48 record overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .319 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Colorado has a 48-79 record overall and a 20-46 record on the road. The Rockies have a 36-17 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson has 20 doubles, six triples, 21 home runs and 62 RBI for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 8-for-36 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Ryan McMahon has 21 home runs, 57 walks and 65 RBI while hitting .252 for the Rockies. Ezequiel Tovar is 13-for-42 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .288 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .278 batting average, 6.72 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Jack Flaherty: day-to-day (general soreness), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Tyler Kinley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chase Anderson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

