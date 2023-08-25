On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rockies visit the Orioles to start 3-game series

The Associated Press
August 25, 2023 4:01 am
1 min read
      

Colorado Rockies (48-79, fifth in the NL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (79-48, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (5-13, 5.02 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Orioles: Cole Irvin (1-3, 4.66 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -188, Rockies +158; over/under is 9 runs

Colorado Rockies (48-79, fifth in the NL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (79-48, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (5-13, 5.02 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Orioles: Cole Irvin (1-3, 4.66 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -188, Rockies +158; over/under is 9 runs

        Insight by Red Hat: Join us for an enlightening panel discussion with moderator, Justin Doubleday and agency and industry leaders who will explore the strategies and tools aimed at empowering the modern digital-native workforce in the intelligence community.

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Colorado Rockies to start a three-game series.

Baltimore has a 38-24 record in home games and a 79-48 record overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .319 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Colorado has a 48-79 record overall and a 20-46 record on the road. The Rockies have a 36-17 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson has 20 doubles, six triples, 21 home runs and 62 RBI for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 8-for-36 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Ryan McMahon has 21 home runs, 57 walks and 65 RBI while hitting .252 for the Rockies. Ezequiel Tovar is 13-for-42 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .288 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .278 batting average, 6.72 ERA, outscored by five runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Orioles: Jack Flaherty: day-to-day (general soreness), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Tyler Kinley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chase Anderson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|31 Kansas Digital Government Summit
8|31 2023 SANS DevSecOps Survey
8|31 AI & ML Project Management Training...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories