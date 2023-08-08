Royals hit 3 home runs, beat Red Sox 9-3 to spoil season debut of Boston’s Trevor Story

BOSTON (AP) — Drew Waters, MJ Melendez and Michael Massey each hit two-run home runs and the Kansas City Royals snapped a three-game losing streak with a 9-3 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. Brady Singer (8-8) allowed three runs off five hits over 6 2/3 innings, and the Royals finished with six extra-base hits and six stolen bases Adam Duvall had his 10th home run of the season, and Connor... READ MORE

BOSTON (AP) — Drew Waters, MJ Melendez and Michael Massey each hit two-run home runs and the Kansas City Royals snapped a three-game losing streak with a 9-3 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.

Brady Singer (8-8) allowed three runs off five hits over 6 2/3 innings, and the Royals finished with six extra-base hits and six stolen bases

Adam Duvall had his 10th home run of the season, and Connor Wong and Jarren Duran added RBIs for Boston, which has lost five of its last six.

Waters said the Royals’ 15-hit night was a result of recent dedication in the cage finally paying off.

“When we do that we have nights like we did tonight,” Waters said.

Boston was held to three or fewer runs for the eighth time in 11 outings.

Kutter Crawford (5-6) allowed three runs on seven hits over 3 1/3 innings, striking out six and walking two.

The loss spoiled the season debut of Boston’s Trevor Story, who was in the lineup for the first time since last September after being activated off the 60-day injured list following offseason shoulder surgery. He went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts. But he looked good on the limited balls hit his way in the field. It included a throw to first from one knee in the seventh to beat Bobby Witt, Jr.

“Obviously not great tonight,” Story said. “Still working on some timing stuff. It’s kind of how it was on my rehab stint. Some good games, some bad games. Still just trying to be consistent with it. That’s the main thing right now.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said he would like to mix Story in at designated hitter when he’s not in the field, something Story said he’s open to.

“I need the at-bats to kind of get the timing going,” Story said. “There’s no more spring training. It’s time to go.”

With Kansas City leading 1-0 with a runner on in the fourth, Waters connected on Crawford’s cutter and lofted it into Boston’s bullpen in right field for his seventh homer of the season.

Three batters later, Crawford let a fastball get too far inside on Bobby Witt Jr., striking him on his hand. Witt was attended to by a trainer but stayed in the game.

It was the final batter for Crawford. He was replaced by Brennan Bernardino, who was able to get out of the inning without any further damage.

The Red Sox cut the lead to 3-1 in the fifth when Duvall drove Singer’s sinker over the Green Monster seats in left field.

Later, Wong trimmed the gap to 3-2 with a single that scored Alex Verdugo.

The rally was short-lived.

Maikel Garcia led off the sixth with a walk against Red Sox reliever Dinesel Lamet, stole second, then advanced to third on a wild pitch. Garcia scored two batters later via Massey’s groundout.

Salvador Perez singled and Melendez followed with his 10th homer of the season to stretch the lead back to 6-2.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: Right-hander Zack Greinke was placed on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to Aug. 7) with right posterior elbow soreness. It’s his second IL stint this season. He missed 11 games last month with right shoulder tendinitis. The 39-year-old is 1-12 with a 5.53 ERA this season. In a corresponding move, left-hander Taylor Hearn was recalled from Triple-A Omaha. Manager Matt Quatraro said he thinks Greinke has been battling small aches and pains throughout the season. “I’m really hopeful it’s just the 15 days,” Quatraro said.

Red Sox: INF Yu Chang was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for Story. … INF/DH Justin Turner sat out Tuesday with the same heel soreness that kept him sidelined for three games last week. He is expected to miss a few more games in hope of avoiding a stint on the injured list.

UP NEXT

Royals: RHP Jordan Lyles (3-12, 6.24 ERA) makes is 22nd start of the season. He allowed five runs over 5 2/3 innings in his most recent start last week at Philadelphia to pick up his third victory.

Red Sox: RHP Nick Pivetta (7-6, 4.19) will make his 10th start of the season.

