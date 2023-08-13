On Air: Federal News Network
Samsonova beats Rybakina to reach Montreal final; will play two matches in one day

The Associated Press
August 13, 2023
MONTREAL (AP) — Liudmila Samsonova beat Elena Rybakina 1-6, 6-1, 6-2 on Sunday to reach the final of the rain-delayed National Bank Open.

The 15th-seeded Samsonova was set to play two matches in one day; the final against Jessica Pegula was scheduled for Sunday night.

Pegula beat top-ranked Iga Swiatek in her semifinal match on Saturday before the weather deteriorated.

Rybakina, the No. 3 seed, was coming off a 3-hour, 27-minute match against Daria Kasatkina...

Rybakina, the No. 3 seed, was coming off a 3-hour, 27-minute match against Daria Kasatkina that wrapped up at 3 a.m. Saturday. Tournament director Valerie Tetreault said Rybakina was in favor of playing two matches on Sunday if necessary, while Samsonova would have preferred to play the semifinal late Saturday night.

Rybakina took the first set with ease on Sunday but began struggling with her serve in the second, double-faulting four times and only getting 39.1% of her first serves in play.

Samsonova picked up an early break in the third, broke again while leading 4-2 and served it out.

Top Stories