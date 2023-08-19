On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press
August 19, 2023 11:38 pm
< a min read
      

PREP FOOTBALL=

Boyle Co. 36, Gibson Southern, Ind. 6

Bullitt East 41, Woodford Co. 28

Campbellsville 54, Owen Co. 0

        Federal News Network's Cyber Leaders Exchange: Discover the ways that agencies lead the way as the government “fundamentally re-imagines...

READ MORE

PREP FOOTBALL=

Boyle Co. 36, Gibson Southern, Ind. 6

Bullitt East 41, Woodford Co. 28

Campbellsville 54, Owen Co. 0

        Federal News Network's Cyber Leaders Exchange: Discover the ways that agencies lead the way as the government “fundamentally re-imagines America’s cyber social construct”. Register today!

Eminence 52, Bellevue 18

Gleason, Tenn. 48, Fulton Co. 20

Grant Co. 28, Lou. Waggener 7

Harrison Co. 40, Calloway Co. 33

Hart Co. 37, Spencer Co. 22

Henry Co. 28, Newport 12

Lou. Fairdale 14, Elizabethtown 12

Mercer Co. 38, Taylor Co. 22

        Read more: Sports News

Middlesboro 14, Harlan Co. 8

Montgomery Co. 21, Magoffin Co. 14

Nelson Co. 37, Bullitt Central 6

North Oldham 21, Lou. Fern Creek 7

Paducah Tilghman 42, McCracken County (Paducah) 7

South Warren 48, North Hardin 38

NE Ohio vs. America Showcase=

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Akr. Hoban, Ohio 45, Frederick Douglass 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|27 (ISC)2 CISSP® Training Boot Camp
8|27 NASTD 2023 Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories