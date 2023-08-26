Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Aberdeen 32, Baltimore Chesapeake 20
Bishop McNamara 42, Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. 0
Chaminade-Madonna College Prep, Fla. 35, St. Frances Academy 14
Concordia Prep 28, Gilman 0
Dematha 35, Springfield, Ohio 7
Indiana Deaf, Ind. 60, MD School for the Deaf 26
Owings Mills 24, Baltimore City College 20
South Carroll 24, Dulaney 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
