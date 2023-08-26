Saturday’s Scores

On Air: Federal News Network
The Associated Press
August 26, 2023
PREP FOOTBALL=

Aberdeen 32, Baltimore Chesapeake 20

Bishop McNamara 42, Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. 0

Chaminade-Madonna College Prep, Fla. 35, St. Frances Academy 14

Concordia Prep 28, Gilman 0

Dematha 35, Springfield, Ohio 7

Indiana Deaf, Ind. 60, MD School for the Deaf 26

Owings Mills 24, Baltimore City College 20

South Carroll 24, Dulaney 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

