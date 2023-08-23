On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Seth Lugo works 6 scoreless innings and Xander Bogaerts homers as the Padres blank the Marlins

KRIS KEEHL
August 23, 2023 6:54 pm
1 min read
      

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Seth Lugo allowed three hits in six innings, Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer and the San Diego Padres beat the Miami Marlins 4-0 on Wednesday.

Lugo combined on a four-hitter with four relievers — including Robert Suarez, who didn’t face a batter. Suarez was ejected in the eighth following an inspection by umpires.

Tom Cosgrove replaced Suarez and retired all three batters he faced. Steven Wilson worked the seventh and...

READ MORE

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Seth Lugo allowed three hits in six innings, Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer and the San Diego Padres beat the Miami Marlins 4-0 on Wednesday.

Lugo combined on a four-hitter with four relievers — including Robert Suarez, who didn’t face a batter. Suarez was ejected in the eighth following an inspection by umpires.

Tom Cosgrove replaced Suarez and retired all three batters he faced. Steven Wilson worked the seventh and closer Josh Hader pitched the ninth in a non-save situation. San Diego (61-67) took two of three from Miami (65-63), which lost ground in the NL wild-card race.

The Padres led 1-0 in the sixth when Manny Machado walked and Bogaerts hit a 427-foot drive over the center field fence against Sandy Alcantara.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Leaders Exchange: Discover the ways that agencies lead the way as the government “fundamentally re-imagines America’s cyber social construct”. Register today!

Lugo (5-6) struck out four. He gave up a two-out double to Joey Wendle in the fifth, and Wendle stole third before Lugo struck out Jorge Soler.

Alcantara (6-11) allowed four runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Juan Soto had an RBI single in the first inning and Fernando Tatis Jr. had a run-scoring single in the seventh.

Miami’s Jake Burger went 0-for-4, ending his 13-game hitting streak.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: Placed OF Avisail Garcia on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. He was hurt during Tuesday night’s win.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Begin a three-game series Friday against visiting Washington.

        Read more: Sports News

Padres: Start a six-game trip Friday night at Milwaukee. Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 2.89 ERA) starts for the Brewers. San Diego has not announced a starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|29 Iowa Digital Government Summit
8|29 Cybersecurity Workshop: Navigating the...
8|29 Next '23
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories