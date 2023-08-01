On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay OFF at N.Y YANKEES OFF
at TORONTO -122 Baltimore +104
at TEXAS -245 Chicago White Sox +200
at HOUSTON -180 Cleveland +152
at SEATTLE -119 Boston -101

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI -136 Philadelphia +116
Milwaukee -154 at WASHINGTON +130
at CHICAGO CUBS -168 Cincinnati +142
at COLORADO OFF San Diego OFF
Arizona OFF at SAN FRANCISCO OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Detroit -118 at PITTSBURGH +100
at ATLANTA -270 LA Angels +220
Minnesota -112 at ST. LOUIS -108
N.Y Mets -158 at KANSAS CITY +134
at LA DODGERS OFF Oakland OFF

Top Stories