The Associated Press
August 2, 2023 11:39 am
MLB
Thursday
MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TEXAS -144 Chicago White Sox +122
at TORONTO OFF Baltimore OFF
at N.Y YANKEES OFF Houston OFF
at LA ANGELS OFF Seattle OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -125 at MIAMI +105
at SAN FRANCISCO -174 Arizona +146
at MILWAUKEE OFF Pittsburgh OFF
at CHICAGO CUBS -142 Cincinnati +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Mets -176 at KANSAS CITY +148
Minnesota -115 at ST. LOUIS -105
at LA DODGERS -270 Oakland +220

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

      
Top Stories