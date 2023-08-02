MLB

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TEXAS -144 Chicago White Sox +122 at TORONTO OFF Baltimore OFF at N.Y YANKEES OFF Houston OFF at LA ANGELS OFF Seattle OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -125 at MIAMI +105 at SAN FRANCISCO -174 Arizona +146 at MILWAUKEE OFF Pittsburgh OFF at CHICAGO CUBS -142 Cincinnati +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Mets -176 at KANSAS CITY +148 Minnesota -115 at ST. LOUIS -105 at LA DODGERS -270 Oakland +220

