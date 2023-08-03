MLB
MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TEXAS
|-250
|Chicago White Sox
|+205
|at TORONTO
|-158
|Baltimore
|+134
|Houston
|OFF
|at N.Y YANKEES
|OFF
|at LA ANGELS
|-154
|Seattle
|+130
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-126
|at MIAMI
|+108
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-188
|Arizona
|+158
|at MILWAUKEE
|-126
|Pittsburgh
|+108
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-158
|Cincinnati
|+134
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Mets
|-110
|at KANSAS CITY
|-106
|Minnesota
|-148
|at ST. LOUIS
|+126
|at LA DODGERS
|-260
|Oakland
|+215
