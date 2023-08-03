MLB

Thursday

American League FAVORITE

LINE

UNDERDOG

LINE at TEXAS

-250

Chicago White Sox

+205 at TORONTO

-158

Baltimore

+134 Federal News Network's Cyber Leaders Exchange: Discover... READ MORE

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TEXAS -250 Chicago White Sox +205 at TORONTO -158 Baltimore +134 Houston OFF at N.Y YANKEES OFF at LA ANGELS -154 Seattle +130

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -126 at MIAMI +108 at SAN FRANCISCO -188 Arizona +158 at MILWAUKEE -126 Pittsburgh +108 at CHICAGO CUBS -158 Cincinnati +134

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Mets -110 at KANSAS CITY -106 Minnesota -148 at ST. LOUIS +126 at LA DODGERS -260 Oakland +215

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.