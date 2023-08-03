On Air: Federal News Network
MLB
Thursday
MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TEXAS -250 Chicago White Sox +205
at TORONTO -158 Baltimore +134
Houston OFF at N.Y YANKEES OFF
at LA ANGELS -154 Seattle +130

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -126 at MIAMI +108
at SAN FRANCISCO -188 Arizona +158
at MILWAUKEE -126 Pittsburgh +108
at CHICAGO CUBS -158 Cincinnati +134

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Mets -110 at KANSAS CITY -106
Minnesota -148 at ST. LOUIS +126
at LA DODGERS -260 Oakland +215

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

      
Top Stories