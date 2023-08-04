MLB
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-146
|at DETROIT
|+124
|Houston
|-142
|at N.Y YANKEES
|+120
|at CLEVELAND
|-168
|Chicago White Sox
|+142
|at BOSTON
|-164
|Toronto
|+138
|Seattle
|-122
|at LA ANGELS
|+104
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-172
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+144
|at CINCINNATI
|-190
|Washington
|+160
|at MILWAUKEE
|-174
|Pittsburgh
|+146
|at ST. LOUIS
|-180
|Colorado
|+152
|LA Dodgers
|-112
|at SAN DIEGO
|-104
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-168
|N.Y Mets
|+142
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-250
|Kansas City
|+205
|at TEXAS
|-156
|Miami
|+132
|at MINNESOTA
|-134
|Arizona
|+116
