MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Houston
|-136
|at N.Y YANKEES
|+116
|Tampa Bay
|-148
|at DETROIT
|+126
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at CLEVELAND
|-146
|Chicago White Sox
|+124
|Seattle
|-148
|at LA ANGELS
|+126
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-154
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+130
|at CINCINNATI
|-225
|Washington
|+188
|at MILWAUKEE
|-255
|Pittsburgh
|+210
|at ST. LOUIS
|-240
|Colorado
|+198
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|LA Dodgers
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TEXAS
|-142
|Miami
|+120
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-225
|Kansas City
|+188
|at BALTIMORE
|-178
|N.Y Mets
|+150
|San Francisco
|-179
|at OAKLAND
|+151
|Arizona
|-116
|at MINNESOTA
|-102
