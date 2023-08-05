On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
August 5, 2023 12:55 am
< a min read
      

MLB
Saturday
American League

FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE

Houston
-136
at N.Y YANKEES
+116

Tampa Bay
-148
at DETROIT
+126

        Federal News Network's Cyber Leaders Exchange: Discover...

READ MORE

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Houston -136 at N.Y YANKEES +116
Tampa Bay -148 at DETROIT +126
at BOSTON OFF Toronto OFF
at CLEVELAND -146 Chicago White Sox +124
Seattle -148 at LA ANGELS +126

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -154 at CHICAGO CUBS +130
at CINCINNATI -225 Washington +188
at MILWAUKEE -255 Pittsburgh +210
at ST. LOUIS -240 Colorado +198
at SAN DIEGO OFF LA Dodgers OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TEXAS -142 Miami +120
at PHILADELPHIA -225 Kansas City +188
at BALTIMORE -178 N.Y Mets +150
San Francisco -179 at OAKLAND +151
Arizona -116 at MINNESOTA -102

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|11 Speedreading Plus(TM) Technical Reading...
8|11 Power Virtual Agents in a Day -...
8|11 Public Sector Data Innovation and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories