MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Minnesota -166 at DETROIT +140 Toronto -124 at CLEVELAND +106 at BOSTON -225 Kansas City +188 N.Y Yankees -172 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +144 Texas -198 at OAKLAND +164

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Dodgers -116 at SAN DIEGO -102 Miami -125 at CINCINNATI +105 at PHILADELPHIA -225 Washington +185 Atlanta -278 at PITTSBURGH +225 at N.Y METS -136 Chicago Cubs +116 at MILWAUKEE -238 Colorado +195

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Francisco -118 at LA ANGELS -102

