MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Minnesota
|-166
|at DETROIT
|+140
|Toronto
|-124
|at CLEVELAND
|+106
|at BOSTON
|-225
|Kansas City
|+188
|N.Y Yankees
|-172
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+144
|Texas
|-198
|at OAKLAND
|+164
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Dodgers
|-116
|at SAN DIEGO
|-102
|Miami
|-125
|at CINCINNATI
|+105
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-225
|Washington
|+185
|Atlanta
|-278
|at PITTSBURGH
|+225
|at N.Y METS
|-136
|Chicago Cubs
|+116
|at MILWAUKEE
|-238
|Colorado
|+195
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Francisco
|-118
|at LA ANGELS
|-102
