MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Minnesota
|-164
|at DETROIT
|+138
|at BOSTON
|-198
|Kansas City
|+166
|Toronto
|-124
|at CLEVELAND
|+106
|N.Y Yankees
|-172
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+144
|Texas
|-245
|at OAKLAND
|+200
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at SAN DIEGO
|-120
|LA Dodgers
|+102
|Miami
|-142
|at CINCINNATI
|+120
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-235
|Washington
|+194
|Atlanta
|-310
|at PITTSBURGH
|+250
|at N.Y METS
|-120
|Chicago Cubs
|+102
|at MILWAUKEE
|-250
|Colorado
|+205
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Francisco
|-126
|at LA ANGELS
|+108
