On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
August 7, 2023 12:52 am
< a min read
      

MLB
Monday
American League

FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE

Minnesota
-164
at DETROIT
+138

at BOSTON
-198
Kansas City
+166

        Federal News Network's Workplace Reimagined: Are you ready...

READ MORE

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Minnesota -164 at DETROIT +138
at BOSTON -198 Kansas City +166
Toronto -124 at CLEVELAND +106
N.Y Yankees -172 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +144
Texas -245 at OAKLAND +200

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at SAN DIEGO -120 LA Dodgers +102
Miami -142 at CINCINNATI +120
at PHILADELPHIA -235 Washington +194
Atlanta -310 at PITTSBURGH +250
at N.Y METS -120 Chicago Cubs +102
at MILWAUKEE -250 Colorado +205

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Francisco -126 at LA ANGELS +108

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|13 EANGUS 52nd Annual Conference 2023
8|13 (ISC)2 CISSP® Training Boot Camp
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories