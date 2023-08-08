MLB
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Minnesota
|-126
|at DETROIT
|+108
|Houston
|-136
|at BALTIMORE
|+116
|at BOSTON
|-184
|Kansas City
|+154
|Toronto
|-116
|at CLEVELAND
|-102
|N.Y Yankees
|-154
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+130
|Texas
|-245
|at OAKLAND
|+200
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-205
|Washington
|+172
|Miami
|-146
|at CINCINNATI
|+124
|Atlanta
|-154
|at PITTSBURGH
|+130
|Chicago Cubs
|-134
|at N.Y METS
|+114
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-205
|Washington
|+172
|at MILWAUKEE
|-215
|Colorado
|+180
|LA Dodgers
|-154
|at ARIZONA
|+130
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-172
|St. Louis
|+144
|San Francisco
|OFF
|at LA ANGELS
|OFF
|at SEATTLE
|-144
|San Diego
|+122
