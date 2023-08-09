MLB
Wednesday
American League
FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE
Texas
-260
at OAKLAND
+215
Minnesota
-162
at DETROIT
+136
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Miami
|-118
|at CINCINNATI
|+100
|at MILWAUKEE
|-230
|Colorado
|+190
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-190
|Washington
|+160
|Atlanta
|-290
|at PITTSBURGH
|+235
|Chicago Cubs
|-118
|at N.Y METS
|+100
|LA Dodgers
|-132
|at ARIZONA
|+112
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-148
|St. Louis
|+126
|at LA ANGELS
|OFF
|San Francisco
|OFF
|San Diego
|-118
|at SEATTLE
|-102
