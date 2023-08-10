On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
August 10, 2023 12:56 am
< a min read
      

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Houston -118 at BALTIMORE +100
Toronto -134 at CLEVELAND +114
Minnesota -152 at DETROIT +128
at BOSTON -270 Kansas City +220

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -210 at PITTSBURGH +176
at PHILADELPHIA -260 Washington +215
at LA DODGERS -390 Colorado +310

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -180 St. Louis +152

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|16 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
8|16 2023 Space Warfighting Forum (SWF)
8|16 Washington DC DevLab
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories