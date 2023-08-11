MLB
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-200
|Cleveland
|+168
|at BOSTON
|-158
|Detroit
|+134
|at HOUSTON
|-200
|LA Angels
|+168
|at SEATTLE
|-152
|Baltimore
|+128
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cincinnati
|-118
|at PITTSBURGH
|+100
|Atlanta
|-188
|at N.Y METS
|+158
|San Diego
|-164
|at ARIZONA
|+138
|at LA DODGERS
|-320
|Colorado
|+260
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|-142
|N.Y Yankees
|+120
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|Oakland
|-112
|at WASHINGTON
|-104
|at TORONTO
|-162
|Chicago Cubs
|+136
|at KANSAS CITY
|OFF
|St. Louis
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|-176
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+148
|Texas
|-112
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-104
