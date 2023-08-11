On Air: Federal News Network
The Associated Press
August 11, 2023 12:56 am
        Insight by Emergent 360: As their infrastructures become...

READ MORE

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -200 Cleveland +168
at BOSTON -158 Detroit +134
at HOUSTON -200 LA Angels +168
at SEATTLE -152 Baltimore +128

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cincinnati -118 at PITTSBURGH +100
Atlanta -188 at N.Y METS +158
San Diego -164 at ARIZONA +138
at LA DODGERS -320 Colorado +260

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI -142 N.Y Yankees +120
at PHILADELPHIA OFF Minnesota OFF
Oakland -112 at WASHINGTON -104
at TORONTO -162 Chicago Cubs +136
at KANSAS CITY OFF St. Louis OFF
Milwaukee -176 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +148
Texas -112 at SAN FRANCISCO -104

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Top Stories