MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Cleveland
|OFF
|at BOSTON
|-200
|Detroit
|+168
|at HOUSTON
|-205
|LA Angels
|+172
|at SEATTLE
|-158
|Baltimore
|+134
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|OFF
|at N.Y METS
|OFF
|Cincinnati
|OFF
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|at N.Y METS
|OFF
|at ARIZONA
|-146
|San Diego
|+124
|at LA DODGERS
|-335
|Colorado
|+270
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Chicago Cubs
|-112
|at TORONTO
|-104
|at MIAMI
|-130
|N.Y Yankees
|+110
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|at WASHINGTON
|-116
|Oakland
|-102
|St. Louis
|-122
|at KANSAS CITY
|+104
|Milwaukee
|-148
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+126
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-134
|Texas
|+116
