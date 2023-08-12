On Air: Federal News Network
MLB
Saturday
American League

FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE

at TAMPA BAY
OFF
Cleveland
OFF

at BOSTON
-200
Detroit
+168

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta OFF at N.Y METS OFF
Cincinnati OFF at PITTSBURGH OFF
Atlanta OFF at N.Y METS OFF
at ARIZONA -146 San Diego +124
at LA DODGERS -335 Colorado +270

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago Cubs -112 at TORONTO -104
at MIAMI -130 N.Y Yankees +110
Minnesota OFF at PHILADELPHIA OFF
at WASHINGTON -116 Oakland -102
St. Louis -122 at KANSAS CITY +104
Milwaukee -148 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +126
at SAN FRANCISCO -134 Texas +116

Top Stories