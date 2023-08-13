MLB

Monday

American League FAVORITE

LINE

UNDERDOG

LINE at TEXAS

-130

LA Angels

+110 at KANSAS CITY

OFF

Seattle

OFF Federal News Network's Cyber Leaders Exchange: Discover... READ MORE

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TEXAS -130 LA Angels +110 at KANSAS CITY OFF Seattle OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y METS OFF Pittsburgh OFF at COLORADO OFF Arizona OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MIAMI OFF Houston OFF at ATLANTA OFF N.Y Yankees OFF at ST. LOUIS OFF Oakland OFF at SAN DIEGO OFF Baltimore OFF at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Tampa Bay OFF

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.