The Associated Press
August 14, 2023 11:40 am
< a min read
      

MLB
Tuesday
American League

FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE

at MINNESOTA
-205
Detroit
+170

at TEXAS
-185
LA Angels
+154

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MINNESOTA -205 Detroit +170
at TEXAS -185 LA Angels +154
Seattle -155 at KANSAS CITY +130

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y METS OFF Pittsburgh OFF
at COLORADO OFF Arizona OFF
at LA DODGERS -198 Milwaukee +164

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Houston -125 at MIAMI +105
Cleveland -118 at CINCINNATI -102
Boston -198 at WASHINGTON +164
Philadelphia -148 at TORONTO +124
at ATLANTA -205 N.Y Yankees +170
at ST. LOUIS -265 Oakland +215
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Chicago White Sox OFF
at SAN DIEGO -148 Baltimore +124
at SAN FRANCISCO -142 Tampa Bay +120

