MLB
Tuesday
American League
FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE
at MINNESOTA
-205
Detroit
+170
at TEXAS
-185
LA Angels
+154
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MINNESOTA
|-205
|Detroit
|+170
|at TEXAS
|-185
|LA Angels
|+154
|Seattle
|-155
|at KANSAS CITY
|+130
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y METS
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
|at LA DODGERS
|-198
|Milwaukee
|+164
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Houston
|-125
|at MIAMI
|+105
|Cleveland
|-118
|at CINCINNATI
|-102
|Boston
|-198
|at WASHINGTON
|+164
|Philadelphia
|-148
|at TORONTO
|+124
|at ATLANTA
|-205
|N.Y Yankees
|+170
|at ST. LOUIS
|-265
|Oakland
|+215
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Chicago White Sox
|OFF
|at SAN DIEGO
|-148
|Baltimore
|+124
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-142
|Tampa Bay
|+120
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.