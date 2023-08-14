MLB

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MINNESOTA -205 Detroit +170 at TEXAS -185 LA Angels +154 Seattle -155 at KANSAS CITY +130

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y METS OFF Pittsburgh OFF at COLORADO OFF Arizona OFF at LA DODGERS -198 Milwaukee +164

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Houston -125 at MIAMI +105 Cleveland -118 at CINCINNATI -102 Boston -198 at WASHINGTON +164 Philadelphia -148 at TORONTO +124 at ATLANTA -205 N.Y Yankees +170 at ST. LOUIS -265 Oakland +215 at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Chicago White Sox OFF at SAN DIEGO -148 Baltimore +124 at SAN FRANCISCO -142 Tampa Bay +120

