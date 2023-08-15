MLB

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MINNESOTA -196 Detroit +164 at TEXAS -180 LA Angels +152 Seattle -158 at KANSAS CITY +134

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y METS -134 Pittsburgh +114 at COLORADO OFF Arizona OFF at LA DODGERS -200 Milwaukee +168

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cleveland -118 at CINCINNATI +100 Houston -132 at MIAMI +112 Boston -164 at WASHINGTON +138 Philadelphia -120 at TORONTO +102 at ATLANTA -220 N.Y Yankees +184 at ST. LOUIS -235 Oakland +194 at CHICAGO CUBS -168 Chicago White Sox +142 at SAN DIEGO -144 Baltimore +122 at SAN FRANCISCO -142 Tampa Bay +120

