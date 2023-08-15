MLB
Tuesday
American League
FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE
at MINNESOTA
-196
Detroit
+164
at TEXAS
-180
LA Angels
+152
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y METS
|-134
|Pittsburgh
|+114
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
|at LA DODGERS
|-200
|Milwaukee
|+168
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cleveland
|-118
|at CINCINNATI
|+100
|Houston
|-132
|at MIAMI
|+112
|Boston
|-164
|at WASHINGTON
|+138
|Philadelphia
|-120
|at TORONTO
|+102
|at ATLANTA
|-220
|N.Y Yankees
|+184
|at ST. LOUIS
|-235
|Oakland
|+194
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-168
|Chicago White Sox
|+142
|at SAN DIEGO
|-144
|Baltimore
|+122
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-142
|Tampa Bay
|+120
