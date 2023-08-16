MLB
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MINNESOTA
|-178
|Detroit
|+150
|at TEXAS
|-190
|LA Angels
|+160
|at KANSAS CITY
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y METS
|-122
|Pittsburgh
|+104
|Arizona
|-156
|at COLORADO
|+132
|at LA DODGERS
|-240
|Milwaukee
|+198
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-112
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-104
|Houston
|-124
|at MIAMI
|+106
|at CINCINNATI
|-162
|Cleveland
|+136
|at ST. LOUIS
|-184
|Oakland
|+154
|Boston
|-168
|at WASHINGTON
|+142
|at TORONTO
|-164
|Philadelphia
|+138
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|N.Y Yankees
|OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Chicago White Sox
|OFF
|at SAN DIEGO
|-166
|Baltimore
|+140
