Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
August 17, 2023 12:11 am
MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Seattle -205 at KANSAS CITY +172
Detroit -118 at CLEVELAND +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Mets -120 at ST. LOUIS +102
Arizona -116 at SAN DIEGO -102
at LA DODGERS -144 Milwaukee +122

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Boston -198 at WASHINGTON +166

Sports News

