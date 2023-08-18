MLB

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -162 Detroit +136 at N.Y YANKEES -116 Boston +103 at CLEVELAND -162 Detroit +136 at HOUSTON -152 Seattle +128 Tampa Bay -112 at LA ANGELS -104 Baltimore -186 at OAKLAND +156

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -198 at WASHINGTON +166 at ATLANTA -215 San Francisco +180 at ST. LOUIS OFF N.Y Mets OFF at SAN DIEGO -184 Arizona +154 at LA DODGERS -142 Miami +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS -174 Kansas City +146 Toronto -154 at CINCINNATI +130 Milwaukee -116 at TEXAS -102 at MINNESOTA -215 Pittsburgh +180 Chicago White Sox -112 at COLORADO -104

