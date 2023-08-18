On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
August 18, 2023 12:11 am
< a min read
      

MLB
Friday
American League

FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE

at CLEVELAND
-162
Detroit
+136

at N.Y YANKEES
-116
Boston
+103

        Federal News Network's Workplace Reimagined: Are...

READ MORE

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CLEVELAND -162 Detroit +136
at N.Y YANKEES -116 Boston +103
at CLEVELAND -162 Detroit +136
at HOUSTON -152 Seattle +128
Tampa Bay -112 at LA ANGELS -104
Baltimore -186 at OAKLAND +156

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -198 at WASHINGTON +166
at ATLANTA -215 San Francisco +180
at ST. LOUIS OFF N.Y Mets OFF
at SAN DIEGO -184 Arizona +154
at LA DODGERS -142 Miami +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -174 Kansas City +146
Toronto -154 at CINCINNATI +130
Milwaukee -116 at TEXAS -102
at MINNESOTA -215 Pittsburgh +180
Chicago White Sox -112 at COLORADO -104

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|24 Raleigh Cybersecurity Conference
8|24 govDelivery Feature Focus
8|24 Lunch & Learn with Genesys
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories