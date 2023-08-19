MLB

Saturday

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -178 Boston +150 Tampa Bay -112 at LA ANGELS -104 at CLEVELAND -164 Detroit +138 at HOUSTON -146 Seattle +124 Tampa Bay -130 at LA ANGELS +110 Baltimore -174 at OAKLAND +146

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at LA DODGERS -142 Miami +120 at SAN DIEGO -168 Arizona +142 Philadelphia -176 at WASHINGTON +148 N.Y Mets -112 at ST. LOUIS -104 at ATLANTA -120 San Francisco +102 at SAN DIEGO -154 Arizona +130 at LA DODGERS -205 Miami +172

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS -190 Kansas City +160 at TEXAS -152 Milwaukee +128 Toronto -152 at CINCINNATI +128 at MINNESOTA -235 Pittsburgh +194 Chicago White Sox -130 at COLORADO +110

