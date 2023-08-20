On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
August 20, 2023
MLB
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at HOUSTON -130 Boston +110
Seattle -186 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +156
at OAKLAND -142 Kansas City +120

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -172 San Francisco +144
St. Louis -157 at PITTSBURGH +133
at ATLANTA -198 N.Y Mets +166
at SAN DIEGO -180 Miami +150

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago Cubs -136 at DETROIT +116
at LA ANGELS -126 Cincinnati +108
Texas -154 at ARIZONA +130

