NFL
Saturday
FAVORITE
OPEN
TODAY
O/U
UNDERDOG
Buffalo
1½
3
(37½)
at CHICAGO
Cleveland
1
3½
(41½)
at KANSAS CITY
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW ORLEANS
|2½
|2½
|(38)
|Houston
College Football
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NOTRE DAME
|20½
|20½
|(48½)
|Navy
|UTEP
|1½
|1½
|(54½)
|at JACKSONVILLE STATE
|at NEW MEXICO STATE
|7½
|7
|(45½)
|UMass
|at SAN DIEGO STATE
|3½
|2½
|(49½)
|Ohio
|at VANDERBILT
|17½
|17½
|(55½)
|Hawaii
|at USC
|29½
|30½
|(65½)
|San Jose State
|at LOUISIANA TECH
|10
|12½
|(57½)
|Florida International
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-172
|Cleveland
|+144
|at TAMPA BAY
|-190
|N.Y Yankees
|+160
|at SEATTLE
|-196
|Kansas City
|+164
|Houston
|-136
|at DETROIT
|+116
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-132
|Oakland
|+112
|at MINNESOTA
|-126
|Texas
|+108
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-184
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+154
|at MIAMI
|-215
|Washington
|+180
|at MILWAUKEE
|-146
|San Diego
|+124
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-220
|St. Louis
|+184
|Chicago Cubs
|-132
|at PITTSBURGH
|+112
|at ARIZONA
|-142
|Cincinnati
|+120
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Dodgers
|-136
|at BOSTON
|+116
|at BALTIMORE
|-320
|Colorado
|+260
|LA Angels
|-120
|at N.Y METS
|+102
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.