NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Buffalo 1½ 3 (37½) at CHICAGO Cleveland 1 3½ (41½) at KANSAS CITY at WASHINGTON 4½ 3 (34½) Cincinnati at NY GIANTS OFF OFF (OFF) NY Jets at DALLAS OFF OFF (OFF) Las Vegas at MINNESOTA 1½ 1½ (38½) Arizona at GREEN BAY 2½ 3 (39½) Seattle at JACKSONVILLE 4 6½ (41) Miami at TAMPA BAY 1½ 2 (36½) Baltimore at DENVER 3½ 5½ (36½) LA Rams

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at NEW ORLEANS 2½ 2½ (38) Houston

College Football

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at NOTRE DAME 20½ 20½ (48½) Navy UTEP 1½ 1½ (54½) at JACKSONVILLE STATE at NEW MEXICO STATE 7½ 7 (45½) UMass at SAN DIEGO STATE 3½ 2½ (49½) Ohio at VANDERBILT 17½ 17½ (55½) Hawaii at USC 29½ 30½ (65½) San Jose State at LOUISIANA TECH 10 12½ (57½) Florida International

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -172 Cleveland +144 at TAMPA BAY -190 N.Y Yankees +160 at SEATTLE -196 Kansas City +164 Houston -136 at DETROIT +116 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -132 Oakland +112 at MINNESOTA -126 Texas +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -184 at SAN FRANCISCO +154 at MIAMI -215 Washington +180 at MILWAUKEE -146 San Diego +124 at PHILADELPHIA -220 St. Louis +184 Chicago Cubs -132 at PITTSBURGH +112 at ARIZONA -142 Cincinnati +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Dodgers -136 at BOSTON +116 at BALTIMORE -320 Colorado +260 LA Angels -120 at N.Y METS +102

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.