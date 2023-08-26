On Air: Federal News Network
NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Buffalo 3 (37½) at CHICAGO
Cleveland 1 (41½) at KANSAS CITY
at WASHINGTON 3 (34½) Cincinnati
at NY GIANTS OFF OFF (OFF) NY Jets
at DALLAS OFF OFF (OFF) Las Vegas
at MINNESOTA (38½) Arizona
at GREEN BAY 3 (39½) Seattle
at JACKSONVILLE 4 (41) Miami
at TAMPA BAY 2 (36½) Baltimore
at DENVER (36½) LA Rams

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW ORLEANS (38) Houston

College Football

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at NOTRE DAME 20½ 20½ (48½) Navy
UTEP (54½) at JACKSONVILLE STATE
at NEW MEXICO STATE 7 (45½) UMass
at SAN DIEGO STATE (49½) Ohio
at VANDERBILT 17½ 17½ (55½) Hawaii
at USC 29½ 30½ (65½) San Jose State
at LOUISIANA TECH 10 12½ (57½) Florida International

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -172 Cleveland +144
at TAMPA BAY -190 N.Y Yankees +160
at SEATTLE -196 Kansas City +164
Houston -136 at DETROIT +116
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -132 Oakland +112
at MINNESOTA -126 Texas +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -184 at SAN FRANCISCO +154
at MIAMI -215 Washington +180
at MILWAUKEE -146 San Diego +124
at PHILADELPHIA -220 St. Louis +184
Chicago Cubs -132 at PITTSBURGH +112
at ARIZONA -142 Cincinnati +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Dodgers -136 at BOSTON +116
at BALTIMORE -320 Colorado +260
LA Angels -120 at N.Y METS +102

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Top Stories