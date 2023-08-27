NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE
OPEN
TODAY
O/U
UNDERDOG
at NEW ORLEANS
2½
2
(37½)
Houston
MLB
Monday
American League
NFL
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW ORLEANS
|2½
|2
|(37½)
|Houston
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|N.Y Yankees
|OFF
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Chicago White Sox
|OFF
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Houston
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|-162
|Cleveland
|+136
|at SEATTLE
|-233
|Oakland
|+195
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
|San Diego
|OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-120
|Cincinnati
|+100
|at LA DODGERS
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|LA Angels
|OFF
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|at N.Y METS
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|at KANSAS CITY
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.