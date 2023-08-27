NFL

Sunday FAVORITE

OPEN

TODAY

O/U

UNDERDOG at NEW ORLEANS

2½

2

(37½)

Houston MLB

Monday

NFL

Sunday

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT OFF N.Y Yankees OFF at BALTIMORE OFF Chicago White Sox OFF at BOSTON OFF Houston OFF at MINNESOTA -162 Cleveland +136 at SEATTLE -233 Oakland +195

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ST. LOUIS OFF San Diego OFF at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Milwaukee OFF at COLORADO OFF Atlanta OFF at SAN FRANCISCO -120 Cincinnati +100 at LA DODGERS OFF Arizona OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA OFF LA Angels OFF at TORONTO OFF Washington OFF at N.Y METS OFF Texas OFF at KANSAS CITY OFF Pittsburgh OFF

