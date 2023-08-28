NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE
OPEN
TODAY
O/U
UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY
6½
6½
(54½)
Detroit
Sunday
NFL
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS CITY
|6½
|6½
|(54½)
|Detroit
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at WASHINGTON
|6
|7
|(39)
|Arizona
|Cincinnati
|2½
|1½
|(47½)
|at CLEVELAND
|at ATLANTA
|3
|3½
|(40)
|Carolina
|Jacksonville
|3½
|4½
|(45½)
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|at MINNESOTA
|6½
|6½
|(45½)
|Tampa Bay
|San Francisco
|2½
|2½
|(40½)
|at PITTSBURGH
|at NEW ORLEANS
|3½
|3
|(41½)
|Tennessee
|at BALTIMORE
|9½
|10
|(44½)
|Houston
|at DENVER
|3½
|4
|(44)
|Las Vegas
|at CHICAGO
|2½
|1½
|(43½)
|Green Bay
|Philadelphia
|4
|4½
|(45½)
|at NEW ENGLAND
|at LA CHARGERS
|2½
|2½
|(50½)
|Miami
|at SEATTLE
|5½
|4½
|(47½)
|LA Rams
|Dallas
|3½
|3½
|(46½)
|at NY GIANTS
Monday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Buffalo
|1½
|2½
|(47)
|at NY JETS
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Yankees
|OFF
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|at BALTIMORE
|-240
|Chicago White Sox
|+198
|at BOSTON
|-124
|Houston
|+106
|at MINNESOTA
|-164
|Cleveland
|+138
|at SEATTLE
|-233
|Oakland
|+195
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Diego
|-178
|at ST. LOUIS
|+150
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-120
|Milwaukee
|+102
|Atlanta
|-245
|at COLORADO
|+200
|Cincinnati
|-116
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-102
|at LA DODGERS
|-142
|Arizona
|+120
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-146
|LA Angels
|+124
|at TORONTO
|-250
|Washington
|+205
|Texas
|-152
|at N.Y METS
|+128
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|at KANSAS CITY
|OFF
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.