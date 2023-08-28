NFL

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 6½ 6½ (54½) Detroit

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at WASHINGTON 6 7 (39) Arizona Cincinnati 2½ 1½ (47½) at CLEVELAND at ATLANTA 3 3½ (40) Carolina Jacksonville 3½ 4½ (45½) at INDIANAPOLIS at MINNESOTA 6½ 6½ (45½) Tampa Bay San Francisco 2½ 2½ (40½) at PITTSBURGH at NEW ORLEANS 3½ 3 (41½) Tennessee at BALTIMORE 9½ 10 (44½) Houston at DENVER 3½ 4 (44) Las Vegas at CHICAGO 2½ 1½ (43½) Green Bay Philadelphia 4 4½ (45½) at NEW ENGLAND at LA CHARGERS 2½ 2½ (50½) Miami at SEATTLE 5½ 4½ (47½) LA Rams Dallas 3½ 3½ (46½) at NY GIANTS

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Buffalo 1½ 2½ (47) at NY JETS

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees OFF at DETROIT OFF at BALTIMORE -240 Chicago White Sox +198 at BOSTON -124 Houston +106 at MINNESOTA -164 Cleveland +138 at SEATTLE -233 Oakland +195

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Diego -178 at ST. LOUIS +150 at CHICAGO CUBS -120 Milwaukee +102 Atlanta -245 at COLORADO +200 Cincinnati -116 at SAN FRANCISCO -102 at LA DODGERS -142 Arizona +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -146 LA Angels +124 at TORONTO -250 Washington +205 Texas -152 at N.Y METS +128 Pittsburgh OFF at KANSAS CITY OFF

