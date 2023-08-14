The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Aug. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking: RecordPtsPrv1. Georgia (60)0-0157212. Michigan (2)0-0149033. Ohio St. (1)0-0140044. Alabama0-0139855. LSU0-01276166. Southern Cal0-01245127. Penn St.0-0117778. Florida St.0-01147119. Clemson0-010321310. Washington0-0977811. Texas0-08822512. Tennessee0-0868613. Notre Dame0-08631814. Utah0-08111015. Oregon0-07321516. Kansas St.0-05011417. TCU0-0416218. Oregon St.0-04061719. Wisconsin0-0386-20. Oklahoma0-0296-21. North Carolina0-0292-22. Mississippi0-0281-23. Texas... READ MORE

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Aug. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Georgia (60) 0-0 1572 1 2. Michigan (2) 0-0 1490 3 3. Ohio St. (1) 0-0 1400 4 4. Alabama 0-0 1398 5 5. LSU 0-0 1276 16 6. Southern Cal 0-0 1245 12 7. Penn St. 0-0 1177 7 8. Florida St. 0-0 1147 11 9. Clemson 0-0 1032 13 10. Washington 0-0 977 8 11. Texas 0-0 882 25 12. Tennessee 0-0 868 6 13. Notre Dame 0-0 863 18 14. Utah 0-0 811 10 15. Oregon 0-0 732 15 16. Kansas St. 0-0 501 14 17. TCU 0-0 416 2 18. Oregon St. 0-0 406 17 19. Wisconsin 0-0 386 – 20. Oklahoma 0-0 296 – 21. North Carolina 0-0 292 – 22. Mississippi 0-0 281 – 23. Texas A&M 0-0 227 – 24. Tulane 0-0 224 9 25. Iowa 0-0 131 –

Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 101, South Carolina 73, UCLA 66, UTSA 64, Arkansas 22, Boise St. 17, Pittsburgh 16, Kentucky 14, Louisville 10, Troy 10, Kansas 10, Auburn 7, Minnesota 6, Toledo 4, Duke 4, Mississippi St. 4, Florida 4, Illinois 3, Baylor 3, Coastal Carolina 3, South Alabama 1, NC State 1, James Madison 1, Liberty 1.

