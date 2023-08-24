Thursday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Adams Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-10, 25-11, 25-11

Arapahoe def. Franklin, 25-14, 26-24, 25-18

Arthur County def. Hyannis, 25-17, 25-23, 25-15

Battle Creek def. West Point-Beemer, 18-25, 25-20, 25-22

Bellevue West def. Omaha Central, 25-21, 26-24, 25-6

Broken Bow def. Hershey

Chadron def. Mitchell, 21-25, 25-17, 25-19, 21-25, 15-7

Elkhorn North def. Elkhorn, 25-14, 25-10, 25-13

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-14, 25-19, 25-22

Fort Calhoun def. Arlington, 25-23, 25-7, 25-20

Guardian Angels def. Aquinas, 25-17, 25-15, 25-19

Hastings def. York, 25-14, 25-20, 25-13

Hitchcock County def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-22, 20-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-11

Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln High, 25-22, 25-17, 25-16

Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-15, 25-7, 25-23

Meridian def. Blue Hill, 25-13, 25-10, 25-12

Millard South def. Bellevue East, 25-15, 25-21, 25-17

Minden def. Ord, 25-14, 25-12, 25-16

Nebraska Christian def. Shelton, 25-10, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21

Norris def. Wahoo, 25-13, 25-14

Papillion-LaVista def. Gretna, 20-25, 27-25, 25-14, 25-21

Southern Valley def. Hi-Line, 25-3, 25-12, 25-13

Southwest def. South Platte, 25-15, 25-17, 25-15

Stuart def. Twin Loup, 25-15, 25-18, 25-22

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Gibbon, 25-15, 25-8, 25-4

Wahoo def. Aurora, 25-17, 25-19

Elm Creek Triangular=

Amherst def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-12, 25-18

Amherst def. Elm Creek, 25-11, 25-13

Elm Creek def. Ansley-Litchfield, 18-25, 29-27, 25-16

EMF Triangular=

Exeter-Milligan/Friend def. Lewiston, 25-13, 25-12

Pawnee City def. Lewiston, 25-17, 25-17

Fullerton Triangular=

Cross County def. Fullerton, 25-16, 25-23

Sutton def. Cross County, 25-9, 27-25

Sutton def. Fullerton, 25-21, 25-14

Heartland Triangular=

Heartland def. Palmer, 26-24, 12-25, 25-23

Osceola def. Heartland, 25-15, 25-22

Osceola def. Palmer, 25-22, 25-21

Hemingford Triangular=

Gordon/Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-12, 25-17

Hemingford def. Kimball, 25-23, 25-20

Johnson-Brock Triangular=

Falls City def. Southern, 25-7, 25-11

Johnson-Brock def. Falls City, 25-15, 25-14

Johnson-Brock def. Southern, 25-10, 25-14

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Triangular=

Battle Creek def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-21, 25-19

Leyton Triangular=

Leyton def. Potter-Dix, 25-14, 25-5

Omaha Brownell-Talbot Triangular=

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Boys Town, 25-14, 25-5

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 16-25, 25-19, 25-23

Sandhills/Thedford Triangular=

Sandhills/Thedford def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-8, 25-15

Sandhills/Thedford def. Hay Springs, 25-17, 25-11

Sutherland Triangular=

Sutherland def. Creek Valley, 25-14, 25-14

Sutherland def. Perkins County, 18-25, 25-19, 25-20

Yutan Triangular=

Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson County Central, 17-25, 25-17, 25-16

Yutan def. Johnson County Central, 25-16, 25-15

