On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press
August 24, 2023 10:29 pm
2 min read
      

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Adams Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-10, 25-11, 25-11

Arapahoe def. Franklin, 25-14, 26-24, 25-18

Arthur County def. Hyannis, 25-17, 25-23, 25-15

        Federal News Network's Cyber Leaders Exchange: Discover the ways that agencies lead the way as the...

READ MORE

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Adams Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-10, 25-11, 25-11

Arapahoe def. Franklin, 25-14, 26-24, 25-18

Arthur County def. Hyannis, 25-17, 25-23, 25-15

        Federal News Network's Cyber Leaders Exchange: Discover the ways that agencies lead the way as the government “fundamentally re-imagines America’s cyber social construct”. Register today!

Battle Creek def. West Point-Beemer, 18-25, 25-20, 25-22

Bellevue West def. Omaha Central, 25-21, 26-24, 25-6

Broken Bow def. Hershey

Chadron def. Mitchell, 21-25, 25-17, 25-19, 21-25, 15-7

Elkhorn North def. Elkhorn, 25-14, 25-10, 25-13

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-14, 25-19, 25-22

Fort Calhoun def. Arlington, 25-23, 25-7, 25-20

Guardian Angels def. Aquinas, 25-17, 25-15, 25-19

        Read more: Sports News

Hastings def. York, 25-14, 25-20, 25-13

Hitchcock County def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-22, 20-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-11

Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln High, 25-22, 25-17, 25-16

Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-15, 25-7, 25-23

Meridian def. Blue Hill, 25-13, 25-10, 25-12

Millard South def. Bellevue East, 25-15, 25-21, 25-17

Minden def. Ord, 25-14, 25-12, 25-16

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Nebraska Christian def. Shelton, 25-10, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21

Norris def. Wahoo, 25-13, 25-14

Papillion-LaVista def. Gretna, 20-25, 27-25, 25-14, 25-21

Southern Valley def. Hi-Line, 25-3, 25-12, 25-13

Southwest def. South Platte, 25-15, 25-17, 25-15

Stuart def. Twin Loup, 25-15, 25-18, 25-22

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Gibbon, 25-15, 25-8, 25-4

Wahoo def. Aurora, 25-17, 25-19

Elm Creek Triangular=

Amherst def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-12, 25-18

Amherst def. Elm Creek, 25-11, 25-13

Elm Creek def. Ansley-Litchfield, 18-25, 29-27, 25-16

EMF Triangular=

Exeter-Milligan/Friend def. Lewiston, 25-13, 25-12

Pawnee City def. Lewiston, 25-17, 25-17

Fullerton Triangular=

Cross County def. Fullerton, 25-16, 25-23

Sutton def. Cross County, 25-9, 27-25

Sutton def. Fullerton, 25-21, 25-14

Heartland Triangular=

Heartland def. Palmer, 26-24, 12-25, 25-23

Osceola def. Heartland, 25-15, 25-22

Osceola def. Palmer, 25-22, 25-21

Hemingford Triangular=

Gordon/Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-12, 25-17

Hemingford def. Kimball, 25-23, 25-20

Johnson-Brock Triangular=

Falls City def. Southern, 25-7, 25-11

Johnson-Brock def. Falls City, 25-15, 25-14

Johnson-Brock def. Southern, 25-10, 25-14

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Triangular=

Battle Creek def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-21, 25-19

Leyton Triangular=

Leyton def. Potter-Dix, 25-14, 25-5

Omaha Brownell-Talbot Triangular=

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Boys Town, 25-14, 25-5

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 16-25, 25-19, 25-23

Sandhills/Thedford Triangular=

Sandhills/Thedford def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-8, 25-15

Sandhills/Thedford def. Hay Springs, 25-17, 25-11

Sutherland Triangular=

Sutherland def. Creek Valley, 25-14, 25-14

Sutherland def. Perkins County, 18-25, 25-19, 25-20

Yutan Triangular=

Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson County Central, 17-25, 25-17, 25-16

Yutan def. Johnson County Central, 25-16, 25-15

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|31 Kansas Digital Government Summit
8|31 2023 SANS DevSecOps Survey
8|31 AI & ML Project Management Training...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories