Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Alliance 24, Gordon/Rushville 20
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 80, McCool Junction 34
Garden County 51, Paxton 50, OT
Heartland Lutheran 58, Wilcox-Hildreth 8
Lincoln North Star 50, Lincoln Northeast 0
Omaha Creighton 24, Millard North 19
Omaha Nation 56, Crazy Horse, S.D. 24
Pine Ridge, S.D. 36, Winnebago 32
Sterling 31, St. Edward 22
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.