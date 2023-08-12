On Air: Federal News Network
Vu and Hull take advantage of Ewing’s collapse to share 3rd-round lead at Women’s British Open

The Associated Press
August 12, 2023 2:44 pm
WALTON-ON-THE-HILL, England (AP) — Lilia Vu moved into position to become the first American this century to win multiple women’s majors in the same year.

She’s got company atop the leaderboard in home favorite Charley Hull at the Women’s British Open.

The final major of the year came to life Saturday at Walton Heath thanks to a third-round collapse from overnight leader Ally Ewing, whose five-shot advantage lasted nine holes before she was swallowed up by a slew of chasers.

First it was Vu, who won the Chevron Championship in April, and then came another American in Angel Yin before Hull made three straight birdies from No. 15 to join the party.

Vu (67) and Hull (68) shared the lead on 9-under par at the end of the round. One shot back was Yin (67), who lost a playoff to Vu at the Chevron, and Hyo Joo Kim (68), and Ewing was two off the lead after shooting 3-over 75 — nine strokes worse than her second round.

The last American woman to win multiple majors in the same season was Juli Inkster in 1999.

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Top Stories