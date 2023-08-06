Yandy Díaz and Wander Franco lead Rays to 10-6 win over Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Yandy Díaz homered and scored three runs as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 10-6 on Sunday, taking two of three in the weekend series. Díaz and Wander Franco each had three hits and drove in two runs. Colin Poche (9-3) got the win with 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief. Tigers starter Matt Manning (3-4) allowed eight runs in 5 2/3 innings, giving him 19 runs in his last... READ MORE

DETROIT (AP) — Yandy Díaz homered and scored three runs as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 10-6 on Sunday, taking two of three in the weekend series.

Díaz and Wander Franco each had three hits and drove in two runs.

Colin Poche (9-3) got the win with 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Tigers starter Matt Manning (3-4) allowed eight runs in 5 2/3 innings, giving him 19 runs in his last three starts.

The Rays scored three times in the first and twice in the second to take early control.

Díaz led off the game with a double and took third on Franco’s single. After Brandon Lowe grounded into a force at second, Díaz scored on second baseman Andy Ibanez’s error. Manning hit Isaac Paredes to load the bases and Josh Lowe hit a two-run single.

Díaz made it 5-0 in the second with a two-run homer.

Detroit scored on Eric Haase’s two-out single in the second, but Matt Carpenter was thrown out trying to score from second.

Brandon Lowe homered in the fourth, putting the Rays up 6-1.

The Tigers started the fourth with a Spencer Torkelson double off reliever Shawn Armstrong and singles by Carpenter and Andy Ibañez, the latter making the game 6-2. A walk to Akil Baddoo loaded the bases, but Haase struck out.

Poche replaced Armstrong and got pinch-hitter Jake Rogers to hit a sacrifice fly to left. Luckily for the Tigers, Carpenter crossed the plate before the Rays doubled Ibañez off second.

Reliever Andrew Vasquez made his Tigers debut in the sixth, replacing Manning with two out and runners on second and third. It didn’t go well, as his balk made it 7-3 before he was late covering first to allow Harold Ramírez an RBI single.

The Tigers attempted to make a comeback with Carpenter’s long homer in the seventh, but Franco hit a two-run homer in the eighth.

UP NEXT

The Rays have Monday off before starting a three-game home series with the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. RHP Zach Eflin (12-6, 3.46) is expected to start against RHP Miles Mikolas (6-7, 4.29) on Tuesday.

The Tigers host the Minnesota Twins in a four-game series starting Monday. LHP Joey Wentz (2-9, 6.37) will pitch for the Tigers against RHP Pablo Lopez (6-6, 4.01).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.