On Air: Ask the CIO with Jason Miller
Trending:
Listen Live
Happening today: Federal News Network’s Cyber Leaders Exchange 2023
Sports News

Åberg upstages McIlroy and Hovland at BMW PGA Championship by shooting 4-under 68 in first round

The Associated Press
September 14, 2023 9:34 am
1 min read
      

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — One bad swing cost Ludvig Åberg the chance of taking the clubhouse lead midway through the first round of the BMW PGA Championship on Thursday.

Still, the 23-year-old Swede with the golf world at his feet did enough on Day 1 of the European tour’s flagship event to suggest the hype around him is justified heading into his upcoming debut appearance in the Ryder Cup.

Åberg upstaged playing partners Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland by shooting a 4-under 68 that would have been so much better had he not pulled his tee shot out of bounds at the par-5 17th hole at Wentworth. He made double-bogey, giving a couple of shots back to the field soon after rolling in five straight birdies from No. 11 to ignite his round.

Åberg made amends by playing the par-18th perfectly, tapping in for a seventh birdie of the day and finishing one shot better than No. 4-ranked Hovland (69) and the No. 2-ranked McIlroy (72).

        Insight by Red Hat: Join us for an enlightening panel discussion with moderator, Justin Doubleday and agency and industry leaders who will explore the strategies and tools aimed at empowering the modern digital-native workforce in the intelligence community.

Åberg was two shots behind Scottish player Richie Ramsay, who was the best of the morning starters after making five birdies on the back nine.

Åberg, Hovland and McIlroy was one of the four groups made up entirely of Ryder Cup players as captain Luke Donald looks to improve team chemistry ahead of the contest outside Rome from Sept. 29-Oct. 1.

In another, Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood both shot 69 alongside Sepp Straka (70).

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|20 Fort Belvoir Tech Expo
9|20 New York Digital Government Summit
9|20 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories