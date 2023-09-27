On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Time left until government shutdown:
Sports News

Alex Cora says he will be back with Red Sox in 2024. But in what role?

The Associated Press
September 27, 2023 5:58 pm
< a min read
      

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora said definitively on Wednesday he will be back with the team next year but didn’t say in what position or even how he could be so sure.

Asked before the home finale against Tampa Bay if he was confident his job was secure, Cora said, “I’m good. I’ll be here.” Asked if he had been given a guarantee from ownership that he was safe, Cora twice repeated: “I’ll be here next year.”

Boston fired Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom this month after they fell into AL basement headed to their third last-place finish in his four seasons. A new baseball boss presumably would want some say in the manager.

Cora, who has a year left on his contract, also has mentioned his desire to work in a front office, so his return could be in some other position.

        New to civil service? Check out Federal News Network's New Hire Guide, brought to you by United Healthcare, to provide insights and pointers to first-time feds. (Pssst: It includes health and life insurance cheat sheets, too!)

Red Sox President Sam Kennedy did not immediately respond to an email seeking clarification on Cora’s role in 2024.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|3 Robins AFB Tech Expo
10|3 Military Flight Training USA
10|3 Medtech Cybersecurity Risk Mitigation...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories