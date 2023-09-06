On Air: Federal News Network
Angels come into matchup against the Orioles on losing streak

The Associated Press
September 6, 2023 4:02 am
2 min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (87-51, first in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (64-75, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Gibson (13-8, 5.15 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 137 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (7-11, 4.41 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 112 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -128, Angels +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels enter a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles as losers of five in a row.

Los Angeles is 64-75 overall and 32-35 in home games. The Angels have hit 200 total home runs to rank third in MLB play.

Baltimore has an 87-51 record overall and a 45-25 record in road games. The Orioles have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .321.

Wednesday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Orioles are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 78 extra base hits (26 doubles, eight triples and 44 home runs). Luis Rengifo is 18-for-42 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Austin Hays leads the Orioles with a .279 batting average, and has 33 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 32 walks and 54 RBI. Ryan Mountcastle is 13-for-39 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .254 batting average, 6.46 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Orioles: 7-3, .287 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani: day-to-day (oblique), Chase Silseth: 7-Day IL (head), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

