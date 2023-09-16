On Air: Federal News Network
Angels star Shoehei Ohtani out for rest of season because of oblique injury

September 16, 2023 1:48 pm
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani will miss the rest of the season because of an oblique injury, the team announced.

Ohtani was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday. He has not played since Sept. 3 because of the oblique injury and his season as a pitcher ended Aug. 23 because of a torn elbow ligament.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

